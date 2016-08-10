版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's Pool C results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
New Zealand 19 Great Britain 21  
Kenya       7  Japan         31  
STANDINGS 
                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Great Britain 3 3 0 0 73 45 9   
2. Japan         3 2 0 1 64 40 7   
3. New Zealand   3 1 0 2 59 40 5   
4. Kenya         3 0 0 3 19 90 3

