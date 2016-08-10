版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's Pool A results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Fiji      24 U.S.   19  
Argentina 31 Brazil 0   
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Fiji      3 3 0 0 85 45 9   
2. Argentina 3 2 0 1 62 35 7   
3. U.S.      3 1 0 2 59 41 5   
4. Brazil    3 0 0 3 12 97 3

