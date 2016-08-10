版本:
2016年 8月 11日

Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's classification round 9-12 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens classification round 9-12 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Spain beat Kenya 14-12 (7-5, 7-7)  
U.S. beat Brazil 24-12 (17-5, 7-7)

