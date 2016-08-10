版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 06:01 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
South Africa beat Australia 22-5 (10-5, 12-0)       
Great Britain beat Argentina 5-0 (0-0, 0-0 5-0 AET) 
Japan beat France 12-7 (0-7, 12-0)                  
Fiji beat New Zealand 12-7 (5-7, 7-0)

