UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's Pool B results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
New Zealand 31 Spain 5  
France      40 Kenya 7  
New Zealand 52 Kenya 0  
France      24 Spain 7  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. New Zealand 2 2 0 0 83 5  6   
2. France      2 2 0 0 64 14 6   
3. Spain       2 0 0 2 12 55 2   
4. Kenya       2 0 0 2 7  92 2   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain       v Kenya  (1400)  
New Zealand v France (1430)

