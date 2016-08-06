版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's Pool C results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Canada  38 Brazil 0  
Britain 40 Japan  0  
Canada  45 Japan  0  
Britain 29 Brazil 3  
STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Canada  2 2 0 0 83 0  6   
2. Britain 2 2 0 0 69 3  6   
3. Brazil  2 0 0 2 3  67 2   
4. Japan   2 0 0 2 0  85 2   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil v Japan   (1500)  
Canada v Britain (1530)

