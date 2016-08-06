版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's Pool A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Australia 36 Fiji     0   
U.S.      48 Colombia 0   
Australia 53 Colombia 0   
U.S.      7  Fiji     12  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A   Pts 
1. Australia 2 2 0 0 89 0   6   
2. Fiji      2 1 0 1 12 43  4   
3. U.S.      2 1 0 1 55 12  4   
4. Colombia  2 0 0 2 0  101 2   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Fiji      v Colombia (1600)  
Australia v U.S.     (1630)

