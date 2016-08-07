版本:
2016年 8月 7日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's Pool B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
New Zealand 26 France 7   
Spain       19 Kenya  10  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. New Zealand 3 3 0 0 109 12  9   
2. France      3 2 0 1 71  40  7   
3. Spain       3 1 0 2 31  65  5   
4. Kenya       3 0 0 3 17  111 3

