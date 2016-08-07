版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's Pool C results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Canada 0  Britain 22  
Brazil 26 Japan   10  
STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A   Pts 
1. Britain 3 3 0 0 91 3   9   
2. Canada  3 2 0 1 83 22  7   
3. Brazil  3 1 0 2 29 77  5   
4. Japan   3 0 0 3 10 111 3

