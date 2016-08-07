版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's Pool A results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Australia 12 U.S.     12  
Fiji      36 Colombia 0   
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Australia 3 2 1 0 101 12  8   
2. Fiji      3 2 0 1 48  43  7   
3. U.S.      3 1 1 1 67  24  6   
4. Colombia  3 0 0 3 0   137 3

