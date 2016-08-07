版本:
Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's classification round 9-12 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens classification round 9-12 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Japan beat Kenya 24-0 (12-0, 12-0)    
Brazil beat Colombia 24-0 (17-0, 7-0)

