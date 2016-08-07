版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's quarterfinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
New Zealand beat U.S. 5-0 (5-0, 0-0)   
Britain beat Fiji 26-7 (19-7, 7-0)     
Canada beat France 15-5 (5-5, 10-0)    
Australia beat Spain 24-0 (12-0, 12-0)

