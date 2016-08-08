版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 23:57 BJT

Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's final 11-12 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens final 11-12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Kenya beat Colombia 22-10 (5-10, 17-0)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐