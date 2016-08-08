版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 01:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's classification round 5-8 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens classification round 5-8 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
U.S. beat Fiji 12-7 (0-7, 12-0)      
France beat Spain 24-12 (17-0, 7-12)

