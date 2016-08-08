版本:
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 02:27 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
New Zealand beat Britain 25-7 (15-7, 10-0) 
Australia beat Canada 17-5 (12-0, 5-5)

