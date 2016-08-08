版本:
Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's final 7-8 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens final 7-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Spain beat Fiji 21-0 (14-0, 7-0)

