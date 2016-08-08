版本:
Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's final 5-6 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens final 5-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
U.S. beat France 19-5 (0-5, 19-0)

