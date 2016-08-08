版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 06:07 BJT

Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's bronze medal match results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Canada beat Britain 33-10 (26-5, 7-5)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐