奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 06:34 BJT

Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Women's final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's rugby sevens final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Australia beat New Zealand 24-17 (10-5, 14-12)

