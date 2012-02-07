Olympics-Party to remain but Games focus now important - Wellington organiser

| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Feb 7 Captain America went
into a convenience store to grab a pie, while two Caped
Crusaders sprinted through the downtown streets towards
Wellington Regional Stadium.
Milk cartons mixed with Smurfs, while the Flintstones drank
beer with several women dressed as "Black Swan" ballerinas as
the Wellington leg of the International Rugby Board's sevens
circuit underlined its reputation as the party tournament.
The tournament, which at the weekend completed its 13th
year, has developed into a 48-hour party in New Zealand's
capital.
Tickets for the event are more sought after than any other
in this rugby mad country -- the initial tranche of 8,000
selling out in just over three minutes when they went on sale,
four months before the tournament began.
The tradition of dressing up in costume started at the
inaugural tournament, general manager Steve Walters told
Reuters, though at the time organisers thought it was just an
interesting aside.
"The first year, we thought let's just get it going," he
said. "We noticed that quite a few people came dressed up that
first year. So let's play on that. It's a summer event and
people get into it.
"The second year we focused on the fans and people really
embraced it.
"By 2002 we were selling out. They really embraced the whole
concept of a summer event, based on rugby and (having a) great
time with friends and family.
"Now the global reputation of this tournament is that we
want to foster a great time. It's certainly a festival of
rugby."
OLYMPIC CAMPAIGNS
While the focus was on the festival surrounding the rugby,
Walters said the introduction of rugby sevens into the 2016
Olympics would change their focus in marketing from next year.
The festival atmosphere was still an important part of the
branding of the tournament he said, but next year they would
probably bring their focus back to what was happening on the
field.
"I think lately there has been press around the Wellington
tournament being just about the party, but I've never believed
that," Walters said.
"You couldn't have the party or festival without the rugby.
You wouldn't want people sitting there for 10 hours and not
enjoying themselves watching game after game and not enjoying
it.
"It's a consensual relationship."
Walters said he suspected more top-line 15s players, like
All Blacks winger Hosea Gear, who won a gold medal in sevens at
the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and played in the Wellington
tournament, would make themselves available for Olympic
campaigns.
"What we're doing now is trying to refocus back on the
international, world class quality of the rugby," he said.
"The (festival) reputation is there. That's great for us.
The popularity, the global reputation (is there).
"But people aren't going to turn up if there is no rugby on.
I'm very inspired by how competitive this tournament is (and
how) it has got a lot more competitive over the past couple of
years.
"Naturally given the hype going into the Olympics, and with
the players going into it then people will embrace that and we
will promote it."
