UPDATE 1-Russia foils alleged plot to attack Sochi Olympics

* Russia confiscates weapons in raids in Abkhazia
* Says attacks planned before and during Olympics
MOSCOW May 10 Russia said on Thursday it had
foiled a plot by Islamist militants to stage attacks on the 2014
Winter Olympics in Sochi and in the runup to the Games in the
southern Russian city.
The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said Russian
special services had confiscated weapons including mortar bombs
and portable surface-to-air missiles during raids on May 4 and 5
in the breakaway Abkhazia region of Georgia, the former Soviet
republic with which Russia fought a brief war in 2008.
It said in a statement that the group behind the plot was
the Caucasus Emirate, which is waging an Islamist insurgency
across Russia's North Caucasus region close to Sochi and is on
the United States' list of terrorist groups.
"Russia's FSB (security service) was able to establish that
the fighters planned to move the weapons to Sochi from 2012 to
2014 and use them to carry out terrorist acts before and during
the Olympic Games," the NAC said.
The International Olympic Committee has said it is confident
Russia will provide a safe Games, despite Sochi's proximity to
the North Caucasus where violence is reported almost daily.
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Steve Gutterman)