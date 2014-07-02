版本:
Olympics-Plushenko wants to compete at Pyeongchang Games

MOSCOW, Russia, July 2 Double Olympic figure skating champion Yevgeny Plushenko says he wants to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"Everything that was broken has been fixed, I can't break anything more. I will try to take part in my fifth Olympic Games, and to put in a good performance," the 31-year-old told the ITAR-TASS news agency.

At the Sochi Olympics Plushenko won gold in the team event, but had to pull out of the men's individual competition because of a back injury, after which he said he was retiring.

The three-times world champion had surgery in Israel at the beginning of March and returned to training in late May, and will be 35 if he takes to the ice in Pyeongchang.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Josh Reich)
