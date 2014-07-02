Olympics-Plushenko wants to compete at Pyeongchang Games

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
MOSCOW, Russia, July 2 Double Olympic figure skating champion Yevgeny Plushenko says he wants to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
"Everything that was broken has been fixed, I can't break anything more. I will try to take part in my fifth Olympic Games, and to put in a good performance," the 31-year-old told the ITAR-TASS news agency.
At the Sochi Olympics Plushenko won gold in the team event, but had to pull out of the men's individual competition because of a back injury, after which he said he was retiring.
The three-times world champion had surgery in Israel at the beginning of March and returned to training in late May, and will be 35 if he takes to the ice in Pyeongchang.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Josh Reich)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.