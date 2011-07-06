Olympics-Door not shut on South African 2020 Olympic bid

| DURBAN, July 6
DURBAN, July 6 " All doors are still
open" as regards a possible South African bid for the 2020
Summer Olympics, the country's sports minister Fikile Mbalula
said on Wednesday.
After the successful hosting of the 2010 football World Cup
it was widely expected that South Africa would enter the race to
stage the 2020 Games.
However, the South African government in May quashed the
idea by announcing that it would not support an Olympic bid,
preferring instead to concentrate on "the delivery of basic
services to all South Africans."
But Mbalula said that growing support, both domestically and
internationally, meant South Africa could still consider a bid
for either the 2020 or 2024 Summer Games.
"We are not closing any doors, all doors are open," Mbalula
told reporters in Durban where the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) is holding its 123rd Session which will
culminate in the announcement of the winner of the 2018 Winter
Olympic bid.
"The possibilities are there and from the sports ministry
and the sports fraternity in South Africa, we have always said
that we are quite keen to reopen talks on this matter noting
that this is a decision of government," he said.
Mbalula did say that the South African government's original
decision not to support an Olympic bid was "cogent and well
considered" but that it was not necessarily "static".
"There is a will from some people who say that it would be
good to have an African and South African bid for 2020. If that
doesn't happen then 2024 is a possibility," said Mbalula.
Mbalula explained that South Africa has built up a lot of
international "goodwill" which could stand the country in good
stead if they decided to bid for the Olympics.
"(The South African) Government always considers the
interest of the people first. And if the people themselves say
it's beneficial to us and the world says 'come let's go'
government will listen," Mbalula concluded.
Rome is the only city which has formally announced its
intention to bid for the 2020 Games. Potential host cities have
until September to lodge applications to bid for the 2020 and
2024 Games.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)