Olympics-South Africa officially out of running for 2020 Games

JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 South Africa will
not bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games, a government
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Last month, South African sports minister Fikile Mbalula
said the cabinet would discuss a possible bid from Durban,
despite the government saying in May that bidding for the Games
would divert too much money from state finances.
However, spokesman Paena Galane said on Wednesday that
Mbalula had fallen in line with the government's earlier stance
and decided not to pursue a potential bid.
"There was a lot of motivation from the IOC (International
Olympic Committee) for South Africa to bid for the Games but the
minister has decided to follow government's processes," Galane
told Reuters by telephone.
"After careful consideration of the IOC's needs the minister
felt it was better to withdraw (from potentially bidding for the
Games)."
Mbalula had mooted a possible bid after Durban successfully
hosted the 123rd session of the IOC in July, when Pyeongchang
was awarded the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Galane said South Africa would consider bidding for other
major sporting events in the future.
"We will look at our strategies with an eye on hosting other
major events like the Commonwealth Games and the 2024 summer
Olympics," he said.
Rome, Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul have already announced
possible bids for the 2020 Games.
