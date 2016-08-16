版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:02 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 10 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)             1 points 
2.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)       2        
3.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          3        
4.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)           4        
5.  Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 5        
6.  Thomas Barrows III/Joe Morris (U.S.)            6        
7.  Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)           7        
8.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)                8        
9.  Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)             9        
10. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        24 
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            49 
3.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     56 
4.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           71 
5.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          73 
6.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   81 
7.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           83 
8.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            83 
9.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 89 
10. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         89

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐