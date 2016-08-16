版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:24 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser medal race results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Laser Men Medal race 
1. Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                2 points 
2. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          4        
3. Tom Burton (Australia)                 6        
4. Sam Meech (New Zealand)                8        
5. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 10       
6. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               12       
7. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                14       
8. Nick Thompson (Britain)                16       
9. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             18       
.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            22OCS    
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 73 points 
2.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             75        
3.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                85        
4.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                89        
5.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          90        
6.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                103       
7.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               104       
8.  Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                117       
9.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 118       
10. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            129       
11. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              108       
12. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               109       
13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     109       
14. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 126       
15. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             129       
16. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               137       
17. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              140       
18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              140       
19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           152       
20. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                160

