Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser medal race results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Laser Men Medal race 1. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 2 points 2. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 4 3. Tom Burton (Australia) 6 4. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 8 5. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 10 6. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 12 7. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 14 8. Nick Thompson (Britain) 16 9. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 18 . Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 22OCS Standings Men Laser 1. Tom Burton (Australia) 73 points 2. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 75 3. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 85 4. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 89 5. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 90 6. Nick Thompson (Britain) 103 7. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 104 8. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 117 9. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 118 10. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 129 11. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 108 12. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 109 13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 109 14. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 126 15. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 129 16. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 137 17. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 140 18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 140 19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 152 20. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 160
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.