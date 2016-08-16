Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 8 1. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 1 points 2. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 2 3. Pavel Sozykin/Denis Gribanov (Russia) 3 4. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 4 5. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 5 6. Ferdinand Gerz/Oliver Szymanski (Germany) 6 7. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 7 8. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 8 9. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 9 10. Joonas Lindgren/Niklas Lindgren (Finland) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 18 2. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 32 3. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 34 4. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 43 5. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 45 6. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 50 7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 56 8. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 62 9. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand) 67 10. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 69
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.