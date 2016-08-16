版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 8 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)            1 points 
2.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 2        
3.  Pavel Sozykin/Denis Gribanov (Russia)      3        
4.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)        4        
5.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)  5        
6.  Ferdinand Gerz/Oliver Szymanski (Germany)  6        
7.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)    7        
8.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)        8        
9.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)        9        
10. Joonas Lindgren/Niklas Lindgren (Finland)  10       
Standings Men 470
1.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            18 
2.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        32 
3.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     34 
4.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                43 
5.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            45 
6.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      50 
7.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 56 
8.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)            62 
9.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  67 
10. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 69

