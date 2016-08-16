Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 11 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 11 1. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 1 points 2. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 2 3. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 3 4. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 4 5. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 5 6. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 6 7. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 7 8. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia) 8 9. Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France) 9 10. Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 29 2. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 53 3. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 63 4. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 77 5. Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France) 82 6. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 86 7. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 90 8. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 95 9. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 99.3 10. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 100
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.