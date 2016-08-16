版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 11 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 11 
1.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 1 points 
2.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                2        
3.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            3        
4.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            4        
5.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        5        
6.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           6        
7.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     7        
8.  Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)            8        
9.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          9        
10. Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)         10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        29   
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            53   
3.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     63   
4.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           77   
5.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          82   
6.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            86   
7.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 90   
8.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                95   
9.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   99.3 
10. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         100

