Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn medal race results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Finn Men Medal Race 1. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 2 points 2. Giles Scott (Britain) 4 3. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 6 4. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 8 5. Jake Lilley (Australia) 10 6. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 12 7. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 14 8. Max Salminen (Sweden) 16 9. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 18 10. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 36 points 2. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 68 3. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 76 4. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 87 5. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 89 6. Max Salminen (Sweden) 90 7. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 92 8. Jake Lilley (Australia) 97 9. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 101 10. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 105 11. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 88 12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 92 13. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 93 14. Jonathan Lobert (France) 95 15. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 107 16. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 109 17. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 109 18. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 111 19. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 122 20. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 126
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.