Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn medal race results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Finn Men Medal Race 
1.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)              2 points 
2.  Giles Scott (Britain)           4        
3.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)            6        
4.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)       8        
5.  Jake Lilley (Australia)         10       
6.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)       12       
7.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)      14       
8.  Max Salminen (Sweden)           16       
9.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 18       
10. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             36 points 
2.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         68        
3.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                76        
4.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              87        
5.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   89        
6.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             90        
7.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)         92        
8.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           97        
9.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        101       
10. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   105       
11. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          88        
12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          92        
13. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            93        
14. Jonathan Lobert (France)          95        
15. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            107       
16. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 109       
17. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          109       
18. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             111       
19. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        122       
20. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           126

