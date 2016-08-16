版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 9 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)       1 points 
2.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)    2        
3.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)           3        
4.  Ferdinand Gerz/Oliver Szymanski (Germany)     4        
5.  Lucas Calabrese/Juan De La Fuente (Argentina) 5        
6.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)           6        
7.  Kazuto Doi/Kimihiko Imamura (Japan)           7        
8.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)     8        
9.  Joonas Lindgren/Niklas Lindgren (Finland)     9        
10. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand) 10       
Standings Men 470
1.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            24 
2.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        33 
3.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     36 
4.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                54 
5.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      58 
6.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            59 
7.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)            65 
8.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 72 
9.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  77 
10. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 84

