Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 12 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 12 1. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 1 points 2. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 2 3. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 3 4. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 4 5. Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 5 6. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 6 7. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 7 8. Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium) 8 9. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 9 10. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 33 2. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 67 3. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 70 4. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 80 5. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 92 6. Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France) 96 7. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 97 8. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 103 9. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 108 10. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 108
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.