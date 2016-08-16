版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 02:32 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 12 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 12 
1.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)             1 points 
2.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark)   2        
3.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)             3        
4.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          4        
5.  Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 5        
6.  Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)             6        
7.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)       7        
8.  Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium)      8        
9.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)     9        
10. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)              10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        33  
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            67  
3.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     70  
4.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           80  
5.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 92  
6.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          96  
7.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            97  
8.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           103 
9.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                108 
10. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   108

