Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x opening series results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x opening series results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Overall 
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                      1  
2.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)                   2  
3.  Chun Leung Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 3  
4.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                       4  
5.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands)      5  
6.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                     6  
7.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                      7  
8.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                      8  
9.  Shahar Zubari (Israel)                      9  
10. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                     10 
11. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                      11 
12. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)                   12 
13. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                     13 
14. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                        14 
15. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)               15 
16. Wang Aichen (China)                         16 
17. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                         17 
18. Daniel Flores (Venezuela)                   18 
19. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania)                 19 
20. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)       20

