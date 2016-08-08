版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 1 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             1 points 
2.  Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             2        
3.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 3        
4.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            4        
5.  Colin Cheng (Singapore)                5        
6.  Michael Hansen (Denmark)               6        
7.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               7        
8.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                8        
9.  Benjamin Vadnai (Hungary)              9        
10. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               10       
11. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          11       
12. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro)             12       
13. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           13       
14. Finn Lynch (Ireland)                   14       
15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                15       
16. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 16       
17. Tom Burton (Australia)                 17       
18. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                18       
19. Sam Meech (New Zealand)                19       
20. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              20       
