Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 1 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 1 points 2. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 2 3. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 3 4. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 4 5. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 5 6. Michael Hansen (Denmark) 6 7. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 7 8. Nick Thompson (Britain) 8 9. Benjamin Vadnai (Hungary) 9 10. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 10 11. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 11 12. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro) 12 13. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 13 14. Finn Lynch (Ireland) 14 15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 15 16. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 16 17. Tom Burton (Australia) 17 18. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 18 19. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 19 20. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 1 2. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 2 3. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 3 4. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 4 5. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 5 6. Michael Hansen (Denmark) 6 7. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 7 8. Nick Thompson (Britain) 8 9. Benjamin Vadnai (Hungary) 9 10. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 10 11. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 11 12. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro) 12 13. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 13 14. Finn Lynch (Ireland) 14 15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 15 16. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 16 17. Tom Burton (Australia) 17 18. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 18 19. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 19 20. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 20
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.