奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 01:30 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 1 points 
2.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              2        
3.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 3        
4.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 4        
5.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  5        
6.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       6        
7.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 7        
8.  Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                8        
9.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                9        
10. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              10       
11. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                11       
12. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              12       
13. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 13       
14. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          14       
15. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               15       
16. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  16       
17. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 17       
18. Wang Aichen (China)                    18       
19. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    19       
20. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 2  
2.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              4  
3.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 8  
4.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       9  
5.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  9  
6.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 12 
7.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 14 
8.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                15 
9.  Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                18 
10. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                24 
11. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 24 
12. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              24 
13. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 26 
14. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          29 
15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              31 
16. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   34 
17. Wang Aichen (China)                    34 
18. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  36 
19. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    36 
20. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               39

