Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 3 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 3 
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 2        
3.  Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   3        
4.  Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 4        
5.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  5        
6.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              6        
7.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                7        
8.  Wang Aichen (China)                    8        
9.  Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          9        
10. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    10       
11. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       11       
12. Pierre Le Coq (France)                 12       
13. Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 13       
14. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               14       
15. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                15       
16. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              16       
17. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania)            17       
18. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                18       
19. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  19       
20. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 2  
2.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 4  
3.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              4  
4.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       9  
5.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  9  
6.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 12 
7.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                13 
8.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 14 
9.  Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 15 
10. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   17 
11. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                18 
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          23 
13. Wang Aichen (China)                    24 
14. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                24 
15. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              24 
16. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 26 
17. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    27 
18. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              31 
19. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  35 
20. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               36

