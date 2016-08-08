Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 2 1. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 1 points 2. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 2 3. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 3 4. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 4 5. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 5 6. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 6 7. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 7 8. Tom Burton (Australia) 8 9. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 9 10. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 10 11. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 11 12. Kaarle Tapper (Finland) 12 13. Kristian Ruth (Norway) 13 14. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 14 15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 15 16. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 16 17. Nick Thompson (Britain) 17 18. Viktor Teply (Czech Republic) 18 19. Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia) 19 20. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 6 2. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 6 3. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 11 4. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 17 5. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 21 6. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 22 7. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 24 8. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 24 9. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 25 10. Tom Burton (Australia) 25 11. Nick Thompson (Britain) 25 12. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 27 13. Michael Hansen (Denmark) 30 14. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 30 15. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 32 16. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 32 17. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 32 18. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 33 19. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 38 20. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro) 38
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.