Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)       1 points 
2.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)   2        
3.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)       3        
4.  Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)  4        
5.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)    5        
6.  Ha Jee-Min (Korea)            6        
7.  Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)     7        
8.  Tom Burton (Australia)        8        
9.  Sergey Komissarov (Russia)    9        
10. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 10       
11. Francesco Marrai (Italy)      11       
12. Kaarle Tapper (Finland)       12       
13. Kristian Ruth (Norway)        13       
14. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)       14       
15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)       15       
16. Philipp Buhl (Germany)        16       
17. Nick Thompson (Britain)       17       
18. Viktor Teply (Czech Republic) 18       
19. Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia)   19       
20. Colin Cheng (Singapore)       20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             6  
2.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            6  
3.  Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             11 
4.  Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           17 
5.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          21 
6.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                22 
7.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                24 
8.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 24 
9.  Colin Cheng (Singapore)                25 
10. Tom Burton (Australia)                 25 
11. Nick Thompson (Britain)                25 
12. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              27 
13. Michael Hansen (Denmark)               30 
14. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                30 
15. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     32 
16. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                32 
17. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 32 
18. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               33 
19. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               38 
20. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro)             38

