Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 1 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        1 points 
2.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            2        
3.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         3        
4.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              4        
5.  Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           5        
6.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   6        
7.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                7        
8.  Anders Pedersen (Norway)          8        
9.  Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          9        
10. Jonathan Lobert (France)          10       
11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             11       
12. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          12       
13. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 13       
14. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   14       
15. Max Salminen (Sweden)             15       
16. Jake Lilley (Australia)           16       
17. Giles Scott (Britain)             17       
18. Josh Junior (New Zealand)         18       
19. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              19       
20. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            20       
