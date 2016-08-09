版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 01:44 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 4 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 1 points 
2.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  2        
3.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                3        
4.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 4        
5.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       5        
6.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 6        
7.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    7        
8.  Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               8        
9.  Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   9        
10. Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 10       
11. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine)           11       
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          12       
13. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              13       
14. Natthaphong Phonoppharat (Thailand)    14       
15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              15       
16. Mikita Tsirkun (Belarus)               16       
17. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  17       
18. Wang Aichen (China)                    18       
19. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                19       
20. Daniel Flores (Venezuela)              20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 3  
2.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 8  
3.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              10 
4.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  11 
5.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       14 
6.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                16 
7.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 20 
8.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 22 
9.  Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   26 
10. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 28 
11. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    34 
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          35 
13. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                36 
14. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                39 
15. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              40 
16. Wang Aichen (China)                    42 
17. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               44 
18. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 46 
19. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              46 
20. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  52

