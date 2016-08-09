Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 4 1. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 1 points 2. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 2 3. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 3 4. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 4 5. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 5 6. Pierre Le Coq (France) 6 7. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 7 8. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 8 9. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 9 10. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 10 11. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine) 11 12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 12 13. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 13 14. Natthaphong Phonoppharat (Thailand) 14 15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 15 16. Mikita Tsirkun (Belarus) 16 17. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 17 18. Wang Aichen (China) 18 19. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 19 20. Daniel Flores (Venezuela) 20 Standings Men RS:X 1. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 3 2. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 8 3. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 10 4. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 11 5. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 14 6. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 16 7. Pierre Le Coq (France) 20 8. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 22 9. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 26 10. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 28 11. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 34 12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 35 13. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 36 14. Luka Mratovic (Croatia) 39 15. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 40 16. Wang Aichen (China) 42 17. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 44 18. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 46 19. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 46 20. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 52
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.