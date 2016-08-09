Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 5 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 2 3. Pierre Le Coq (France) 3 4. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 4 5. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 5 6. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 6 7. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 7 8. Mikita Tsirkun (Belarus) 8 9. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 9 10. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 10 11. Daniel Flores (Venezuela) 11 12. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 12 13. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 13 14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 14 15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 15 16. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 16 17. Maksym Oberemko (Russia) 17 18. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 18 19. Wang Aichen (China) 19 20. Aron Gadorfalvi (Hungary) 20 Standings Men RS:X 1. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 5 2. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 9 3. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 13 4. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 15 5. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 20 6. Pierre Le Coq (France) 23 7. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 25 8. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 31 9. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 41 10. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 44 11. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 49 12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 50 13. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 50 14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 58 15. Wang Aichen (China) 60 16. Luka Mratovic (Croatia) 60 17. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 61 18. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 64 19. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 65 20. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 68
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.