版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:31 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 5 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  2        
3.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 3        
4.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 4        
5.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              5        
6.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       6        
7.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    7        
8.  Mikita Tsirkun (Belarus)               8        
9.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 9        
10. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              10       
11. Daniel Flores (Venezuela)              11       
12. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  12       
13. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                13       
14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               14       
15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              15       
16. Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                16       
17. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               17       
18. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   18       
19. Wang Aichen (China)                    19       
20. Aron Gadorfalvi (Hungary)              20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 5  
2.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 9  
3.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  13 
4.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              15 
5.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       20 
6.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 23 
7.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                25 
8.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 31 
9.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    41 
10. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   44 
11. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                49 
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          50 
13. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              50 
14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               58 
15. Wang Aichen (China)                    60 
16. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                60 
17. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              61 
18. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  64 
19. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 65 
20. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 68

