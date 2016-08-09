版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 2 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         1 points 
2.  Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 2        
3.  Giles Scott (Britain)             3        
4.  Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             4        
5.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            5        
6.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              6        
7.  Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            7        
8.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   8        
9.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        9        
10. Caleb Paine (U.S.)                10       
11. Max Salminen (Sweden)             11       
12. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              12       
13. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   13       
14. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           14       
15. Jonathan Lobert (France)          15       
16. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          16       
17. Allan Julie (Seychelles)          17       
.   Jake Lilley (Australia)           24DSQ    
.   Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          24DSQ    
.   Josh Junior (New Zealand)         24DSQ    
Standings Men Finn
1.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         4  
2.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            7  
3.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        10 
4.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              10 
5.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   14 
6.  Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 15 
7.  Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             15 
8.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                17 
9.  Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           19 
10. Giles Scott (Britain)             20 
11. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          24 
12. Jonathan Lobert (France)          25 
13. Max Salminen (Sweden)             26 
14. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            27 
15. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   27 
16. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              31 
17. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          33 
18. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          36 
19. Jake Lilley (Australia)           40 
20. Allan Julie (Seychelles)          40

