Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 2 1. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 1 points 2. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 2 3. Giles Scott (Britain) 3 4. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 4 5. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 5 6. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 6 7. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 7 8. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 8 9. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 9 10. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 10 11. Max Salminen (Sweden) 11 12. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 12 13. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 13 14. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 14 15. Jonathan Lobert (France) 15 16. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 16 17. Allan Julie (Seychelles) 17 . Jake Lilley (Australia) 24DSQ . Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 24DSQ . Josh Junior (New Zealand) 24DSQ Standings Men Finn 1. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 4 2. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 7 3. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 10 4. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 10 5. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 14 6. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 15 7. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 15 8. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 17 9. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 19 10. Giles Scott (Britain) 20 11. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 24 12. Jonathan Lobert (France) 25 13. Max Salminen (Sweden) 26 14. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 27 15. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 27 16. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 31 17. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 33 18. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 36 19. Jake Lilley (Australia) 40 20. Allan Julie (Seychelles) 40
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.