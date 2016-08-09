CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 4 1. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 1 points 2. Kristian Ruth (Norway) 2 3. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 3 4. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 4 5. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 5 6. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 6 7. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 7 8. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 8 9. Lee Parkhill (Canada) 9 10. Tom Burton (Australia) 10 11. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 11 12. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 12 13. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 13 14. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 14 15. Nick Thompson (Britain) 15 16. Stefano Peschiera (Peru) 16 17. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 17 18. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 18 19. Viktor Teply (Czech Republic) 19 20. Michael Hansen (Denmark) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 7 2. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 13 3. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 14 4. Tom Burton (Australia) 20 5. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 22 6. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 24 7. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 25 8. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 28 9. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 28 10. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 30 11. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 32 12. Nick Thompson (Britain) 32 13. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 34 14. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 35 15. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 36 16. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 37 17. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 37 18. Kristian Ruth (Norway) 47 19. Michael Hansen (Denmark) 49 20. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 50
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.