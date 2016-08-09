版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:42 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 4 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            1 points 
2.  Kristian Ruth (Norway)                 2        
3.  Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     3        
4.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                4        
5.  Francesco Marrai (Italy)               5        
6.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                6        
7.  Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                7        
8.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 8        
9.  Lee Parkhill (Canada)                  9        
10. Tom Burton (Australia)                 10       
11. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              11       
12. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             12       
13. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 13       
14. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               14       
15. Nick Thompson (Britain)                15       
16. Stefano Peschiera (Peru)               16       
17. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          17       
18. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                18       
19. Viktor Teply (Czech Republic)          19       
20. Michael Hansen (Denmark)               20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            7  
2.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             13 
3.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                14 
4.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 20 
5.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               22 
6.  Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                24 
7.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          25 
8.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                28 
9.  Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           28 
10. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             30 
11. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 32 
12. Nick Thompson (Britain)                32 
13. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               34 
14. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     35 
15. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                36 
16. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              37 
17. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 37 
18. Kristian Ruth (Norway)                 47 
19. Michael Hansen (Denmark)               49 
20. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              50

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐