CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 6 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 1RDG 3. Pierre Le Coq (France) 2 4. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 3 5. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 4 6. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 5 7. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 6 8. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 7 9. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 8 10. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 9 11. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 10 12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 11 13. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine) 12 14. Maksym Oberemko (Russia) 13 15. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania) 14 16. Wang Aichen (China) 15 17. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 16 18. David Mier (Mexico) 17 19. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 18 20. Luka Mratovic (Croatia) 19 Standings Men RS:X 1. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 6 2. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 10 3. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 16 4. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 20 5. Pierre Le Coq (France) 25 6. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 31 7. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 35 8. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 41 9. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 51 10. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 56 11. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 60 12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 61 13. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 66 14. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 68 15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 71 16. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 74 17. Wang Aichen (China) 75 18. Luka Mratovic (Croatia) 79 19. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 84 20. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 86
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.