奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 07:34 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 6 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 1RDG     
3.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 2        
4.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  3        
5.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 4        
6.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              5        
7.  Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              6        
8.  Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   7        
9.  Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               8        
10. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 9        
11. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              10       
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          11       
13. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine)           12       
14. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               13       
15. Juozas Bernotas (Lithuania)            14       
16. Wang Aichen (China)                    15       
17. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       16       
18. David Mier (Mexico)                    17       
19. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 18       
20. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                19       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 6  
2.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 10 
3.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  16 
4.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              20 
5.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 25 
6.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       31 
7.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 35 
8.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                41 
9.  Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   51 
10. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              56 
11. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    60 
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          61 
13. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               66 
14. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                68 
15. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              71 
16. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 74 
17. Wang Aichen (China)                    75 
18. Luka Mratovic (Croatia)                79 
19. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  84 
20. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 86

