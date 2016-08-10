Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 3 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 3 1. Jonathan Lobert (France) 1 points 2. Giles Scott (Britain) 2 3. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 3 4. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 4 5. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 5 6. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 6 7. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 7 8. Jake Lilley (Australia) 8 9. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 9 10. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 10 11. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 11 12. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 12 13. Max Salminen (Sweden) 13 14. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 14 15. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 15 16. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 16 17. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 17 18. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 18 19. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 19 20. Gong Lei (China) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 4 2. Giles Scott (Britain) 5 3. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 6 4. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 7 5. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 10 6. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 10 7. Jonathan Lobert (France) 11 8. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 14 9. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 14 10. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 15 11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 15 12. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 17 13. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 19 14. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 22 15. Jake Lilley (Australia) 24 16. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 24 17. Max Salminen (Sweden) 24 18. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 25 19. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 30 20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 31
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.