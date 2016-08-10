版本:
2016年 8月 11日

Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 3 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 3 
1.  Jonathan Lobert (France)          1 points 
2.  Giles Scott (Britain)             2        
3.  Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          3        
4.  Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 4        
5.  Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          5        
6.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            6        
7.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         7        
8.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           8        
9.  Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        9        
10. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   10       
11. Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              11       
12. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   12       
13. Max Salminen (Sweden)             13       
14. Josh Junior (New Zealand)         14       
15. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            15       
16. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             16       
17. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           17       
18. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          18       
19. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        19       
20. Gong Lei (China)                  20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         4  
2.  Giles Scott (Britain)             5  
3.  Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 6  
4.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            7  
5.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        10 
6.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              10 
7.  Jonathan Lobert (France)          11 
8.  Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          14 
9.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   14 
10. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          15 
11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             15 
12. Caleb Paine (U.S.)                17 
13. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           19 
14. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            22 
15. Jake Lilley (Australia)           24 
16. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          24 
17. Max Salminen (Sweden)             24 
18. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   25 
19. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        30 
20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              31

