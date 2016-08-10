版本:
2016年 8月 11日

Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 5 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                2        
3.  Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              3        
4.  Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador)         4        
5.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          5        
6.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             6        
7.  Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             7        
8.  Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              8        
9.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 9        
10. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               10       
11. Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                11       
12. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     12       
13. Viktor Teply (Czech Republic)          13       
14. Sam Meech (New Zealand)                14       
15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                15       
16. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                16       
17. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 17       
18. Finn Lynch (Ireland)                   18       
19. Lee Parkhill (Canada)                  19       
20. Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy (Malaysia)    20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             19 
2.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            21 
3.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                28 
4.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 29 
5.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          30 
6.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 33 
7.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                34 
8.  Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             37 
9.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                39 
10. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                40 
11. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              45 
12. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               47 
13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     47 
14. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 53 
15. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               56 
16. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                56 
17. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           60 
18. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                65 
19. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               69 
20. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              71

