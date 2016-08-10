Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 5 1. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Nick Thompson (Britain) 2 3. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 3 4. Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador) 4 5. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 5 6. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 6 7. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 7 8. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 8 9. Tom Burton (Australia) 9 10. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 10 11. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 11 12. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 12 13. Viktor Teply (Czech Republic) 13 14. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 14 15. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 15 16. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 16 17. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 17 18. Finn Lynch (Ireland) 18 19. Lee Parkhill (Canada) 19 20. Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy (Malaysia) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 19 2. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 21 3. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 28 4. Tom Burton (Australia) 29 5. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 30 6. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 33 7. Nick Thompson (Britain) 34 8. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 37 9. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 39 10. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 40 11. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 45 12. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 47 13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 47 14. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 53 15. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 56 16. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 56 17. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 60 18. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 65 19. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 69 20. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 71
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.