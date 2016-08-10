版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 4 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)           1 points 
2.  Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)        2        
3.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)              3        
4.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 4        
5.  Tapio Nirkko (Finland)          5        
6.  Jake Lilley (Australia)         6        
7.  Jonathan Lobert (France)        7        
8.  Anders Pedersen (Norway)        8        
9.  Max Salminen (Sweden)           9        
10. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)       10       
11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)           11       
12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)        12       
13. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)            13       
14. Josh Junior (New Zealand)       14       
15. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 15       
16. Gong Lei (China)                16       
17. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)      17       
18. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)      18       
19. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)          19       
20. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)         20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             6  
2.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         11 
3.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            13 
4.  Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          17 
5.  Jonathan Lobert (France)          18 
6.  Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 19 
7.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                20 
8.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              21 
9.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   24 
10. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             26 
11. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          26 
12. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            27 
13. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        28 
14. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   29 
15. Jake Lilley (Australia)           30 
16. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          32 
17. Max Salminen (Sweden)             33 
18. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           36 
19. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              44 
20. Josh Junior (New Zealand)         46

