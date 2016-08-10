Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 4 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 1 points 2. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 2 3. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 3 4. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 4 5. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 5 6. Jake Lilley (Australia) 6 7. Jonathan Lobert (France) 7 8. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 8 9. Max Salminen (Sweden) 9 10. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 10 11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 11 12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 12 13. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 13 14. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 14 15. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 15 16. Gong Lei (China) 16 17. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 17 18. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 18 19. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 19 20. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 6 2. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 11 3. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 13 4. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 17 5. Jonathan Lobert (France) 18 6. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 19 7. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 20 8. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 21 9. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 24 10. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 26 11. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 26 12. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 27 13. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 28 14. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 29 15. Jake Lilley (Australia) 30 16. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 32 17. Max Salminen (Sweden) 33 18. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 36 19. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 44 20. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 46
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.