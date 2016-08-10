版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 03:28 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 6 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                1 points 
2.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                2        
3.  Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador)         3        
4.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 4        
5.  Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              5        
6.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               6        
7.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             7        
8.  Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                8        
9.  Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     9        
10. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             10       
11. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               11       
12. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              12       
13. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 13       
14. Tom Burton (Australia)                 14       
15. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               15       
16. Kristian Ruth (Norway)                 16       
17. Sam Meech (New Zealand)                17       
18. Kaarle Tapper (Finland)                18       
19. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro)             19       
20. Lee Parkhill (Canada)                  20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             26 
2.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                35 
3.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 37 
4.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                41 
5.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 43 
6.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            45 
7.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                45 
8.  Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             47 
9.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          47 
10. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               53 
11. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     56 
12. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                58 
13. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 66 
14. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               67 
15. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              67 
16. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                73 
17. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              76 
18. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                77 
19. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               84 
20. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              85

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐