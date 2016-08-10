Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 6 1. Nick Thompson (Britain) 1 points 2. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 2 3. Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador) 3 4. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 4 5. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 5 6. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 6 7. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 7 8. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 8 9. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 9 10. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 10 11. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 11 12. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 12 13. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 13 14. Tom Burton (Australia) 14 15. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 15 16. Kristian Ruth (Norway) 16 17. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 17 18. Kaarle Tapper (Finland) 18 19. Milivoj Dukic (Montenegro) 19 20. Lee Parkhill (Canada) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 26 2. Nick Thompson (Britain) 35 3. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 37 4. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 41 5. Tom Burton (Australia) 43 6. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 45 7. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 45 8. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 47 9. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 47 10. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 53 11. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 56 12. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 58 13. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 66 14. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 67 15. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 67 16. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 73 17. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 76 18. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 77 19. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 84 20. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 85
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.