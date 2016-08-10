版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 1 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            1 points 
2.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  2        
3.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 3        
4.  Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain)                 4        
5.  Kim Chang-Ju/Kim Ji-Hoon (Korea)               5        
6.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            6        
7.  Eyal Levin/Dan Froyliche (Israel)              7        
8.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        8        
9.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     9        
10. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                10       
