Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 10 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 10 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Pierre Le Coq (France) 2 3. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 3 4. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 4 5. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 5 6. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 6 7. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 7 8. Maksym Oberemko (Russia) 8 9. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 9 10. Wang Aichen (China) 10 11. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 11 12. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 12 13. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 13 14. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 14 15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 15 16. David Mier (Mexico) 16 17. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 17 18. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 18 19. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 19 20. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine) 20 Standings Men RS:X 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 17 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 29 3. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 41 4. Pierre Le Coq (France) 57 5. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 57 6. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 63 7. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 82 8. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 86 9. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 106 10. Wang Aichen (China) 110 11. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 111 12. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 111 13. Maksym Oberemko (Russia) 117 14. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 118 15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 122 16. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 127 17. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 129 18. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 135 19. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 142 20. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina) 163
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.