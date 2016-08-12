版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:32 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 10 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 2        
3.  Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 3        
4.  Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              4        
5.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 5        
6.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                6        
7.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 7        
8.  Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               8        
9.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    9        
10. Wang Aichen (China)                    10       
11. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          11       
12. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              12       
13. Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  13       
14. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   14       
15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                15       
16. David Mier (Mexico)                    16       
17. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 17       
18. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  18       
19. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               19       
20. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine)           20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 17  
2.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 29  
3.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  41  
4.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 57  
5.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              57  
6.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 63  
7.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       82  
8.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                86  
9.  Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              106 
10. Wang Aichen (China)                    110 
11. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          111 
12. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 111 
13. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               117 
14. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    118 
15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                122 
16. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               127 
17. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   129 
18. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 135 
19. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              142 
20. Bautista Saubidet Birkner (Argentina)  163

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐