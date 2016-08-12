版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:39 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 7 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Philipp Buhl (Germany)         1 points 
2.  Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)       2        
3.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)  3        
4.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)        4        
5.  Francesco Marrai (Italy)       5        
6.  Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)   6        
7.  Tom Burton (Australia)         7        
8.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)       8        
9.  Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador) 9        
10. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)             10       
11. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)        11       
12. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)    12       
13. Sam Meech (New Zealand)        13       
14. Lee Parkhill (Canada)          14       
15. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)      15       
16. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)     16       
17. Kaarle Tapper (Finland)        17       
18. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)        18       
19. Michael Hansen (Denmark)       19       
20. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)      20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             38  
2.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                45  
3.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 50  
4.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          50  
5.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                52  
6.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            57  
7.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                58  
8.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 59  
9.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               61  
10. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             63  
11. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     66  
12. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 67  
13. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               72  
14. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                76  
15. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              82  
16. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                84  
17. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               86  
18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              96  
19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           99  
20. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                104

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐