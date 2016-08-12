版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:51 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          1 points 
2.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)     2        
3.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)            3        
4.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)                4        
5.  Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 5        
6.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              6        
7.  Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)           7        
8.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark)   8        
9.  Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)              9        
10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)             10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          1  
2.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)     2  
3.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)            3  
4.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)                4  
5.  Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 5  
6.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              6  
7.  Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)           7  
8.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark)   8  
9.  Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)              9  
10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)             10

